Don't miss these fun events!

Carrabelle Independence Celebration July 2nd
So much going on this Independence Day Weekend in Carrabelle and in Franklin County!
Sunday, July 2nd Carrabelle's Unofficial Golf Cart Parade. Line up 5:30 pm at George Sands Park on Hwy 98. Parade 6-7 pm from George Sands Park to Marine Street and back.
Old-fashioned wagon rides for the kids immediately after the golf cart parade at George Sands Park by the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce.
Carrabelle’s FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANA over the Carrabelle River will begin at DARK-THIRTY on Sunday, July 2nd. Get your viewing spot early. Sponsored by the City of Carrabelle.
