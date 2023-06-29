Don't miss these fun events!

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Eastpoint Freedom Festival July 1st


Come enjoy fireworks over the Bay at the 2nd Annual Eastpoint Freedom Festival, hosted by the Eastpoint Civic Association.


Food and live music including Captain Ron, Red Pirate Band, and Ashley Morgan Band! Fireworks will begin at dark-thirty on Saturday July 1.

Carrabelle Independence Celebration July 2nd


So much going on this Independence Day Weekend in Carrabelle and in Franklin County!

Sunday, July 2nd Carrabelle's Unofficial Golf Cart Parade. Line up 5:30 pm at George Sands Park on Hwy 98. Parade 6-7 pm from George Sands Park to Marine Street and back.

Old-fashioned wagon rides for the kids immediately after the golf cart parade at George Sands Park by the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce.

Carrabelle’s FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANA over the Carrabelle River will begin at DARK-THIRTY on Sunday, July 2nd. Get your viewing spot early. Sponsored by the City of Carrabelle.

Apalachicola Waterfront July 3rd Celebration


Event to start at noon on July 3rd at Riverfront Park. Apalachicola Blues Authority at 2pm and Local Non- Profit Food Vendors and Local Food Trucks, Hot Dog Eating Contest at 3:30pm, Ashley Morgan Band at 5:30pm,Red White & Blue Golf Cart Parade starts at Lafayette park at 6:30 Grand Marshall William Scott, 6:45 Mayor Brenda Ash and County Commissioner Ottice Amison Welcome, Scratch 2020 takes stage at 7:45 followed by National Anthem and fireworks starting at dark thirty!

Independence Day SGI Parade July 4th


Have 4th of July on the Island with our SGI Water Parade at 11 AM and fireworks in the evening in front of the Blue Parrot~ Here is the map of the SGI water parade BELOW on the 4th of July - Line-Up is at 10:30 and the parade starts at 11 AM. It will be a fun day for our locals and visitors!



