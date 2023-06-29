Bay Scallop season begins opens on Saturday in Franklin County waters.
The 2023 recreational bay scallop season for Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson, a portion of northwest Taylor, Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties opens July 1st and will remain open through Sept. 24.
This includes Carrabelle, Lanark, St. Marks, Cedar Key, Crystal River and Homosassa.
Florida has regionally-specific open seasons for Bay scallops which means the timing of the summer bay scallop season varies to provide a better scalloping experience for the public and maximize the benefits to various regions.
Bag and vessel limits for 2023 are 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or a 1/2-gallon bay scallop meat per vessel.
Scallops may be collected by hand, or with a landing or dip net.
There is no commercial harvest allowed for bay scallops in Florida.
