U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the availability of grants to help rural communities repair water infrastructure damaged by presidentially declared disasters, including the Chipola Complex Fires, as well as Hurricanes Nicole and Ian in calendar year 2022.
The assistance is designed to help rural communities across the state who were impacted by natural disasters last year have the resources they need to repair or rebuild their water infrastructure.
USDA is making over $247 million in grants available through supplemental disaster funding under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.
Funds can be used in rural areas and towns with populations of not more than 35,000 and Franklin, Gulf, Wakulla and Liberty counties are eligible to apply.
Funds may be used to repair damaged water infrastructure or develop resiliency to reduce long-term risks from future disasters.
Eligible applicants include rurally located public bodies, and nonprofit organizations.
Applications must be submitted electronically through USDA’s application intake system.
https://www.rd.usda.gov/fl-vi
