AARP Florida has awarded 2023
Community Challenge grants to 8 organizations throughout the state, including
the Apalachee Regional Planning Council which serves our area.
The grants are designed to implement quick-action
projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places, with
an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and older.
The money for the Apalachee Regional Planning Council
will provide mobile legal clinics called "Wills on Wheels", to a
nine-county region in North Florida, that includes Franklin, Gulf Liberty ad
Wakulla Counties.
The clinics will provide legal services to residents, with
emphasis on older adults.
