AARP Florida has awarded 2023 Community Challenge grants to 8 organizations throughout the state, including the Apalachee Regional Planning Council which serves our area

The grants are designed to implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and older.

 

The money for the Apalachee Regional Planning Council will provide mobile legal clinics called "Wills on Wheels", to a nine-county region in North Florida, that includes Franklin, Gulf Liberty ad Wakulla Counties.

 

The clinics will provide legal services to residents, with emphasis on older adults.



