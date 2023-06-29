The Florida Department of Health has issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory following four confirmed and recovered local cases of malaria in Sarasota County.
It is the first time the potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease has been locally acquired in the United States in 20 years.
All of the individuals have been treated and have recovered.
This is the time of year that mosquitoes thrive and homeowners can help control the local mosquito population by removing standing water from their properties.
Mosquitoes are known to carry a number of dangerous diseases, including the Zika virus, West Nile, Eastern Equine encephalitis and Dengue Fever just to name a few.
There are no vaccines for many mosquito borne diseases, so the best protection is to limit where the mosquitoes can breed.
Many mosquito species breed in standing water, and they don’t need much.
They can breed in water in tires and birdbaths, but also in smaller spaces like bottle caps and cans.
Anything that holds water is a potential breeding site so the more items you can remove from your yard the better the chance of removing dangerous mosquitoes.
And don’t miss the obvious breeding sites like tarps, clogged gutters and drainage ditches and leaking outdoor faucets.
And remember, if you have any mosquito related concerns, call the Franklin County Mosquito Control Department at 670- 8730.
