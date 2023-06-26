With hurricane season now a month in, Duke Energy is reminding customers of the work underway to install stronger utility poles in vulnerable areas across the state to better withstand high winds.
Hardening efforts include installing larger, stronger poles that are less susceptible to damage from wind and flying debris during extreme weather events such as hurricanes.
The company uses previous performance history, asset data, vegetation coverage and predicted weather impact to determine which areas would be ideal for hardening efforts.
Since 2021, the company has hardened more than 12,000 poles on its distribution system and 4,000 on its transmission system.
Pole upgrades are just some of the many Duke Energy Florida projects underway to strengthen the electric system.
Throughout the year, the company installs stronger poles and upgrades wires, places outage-prone lines underground, trims vegetation near power lines and installs self-healing technology that can automatically detect power outages and reroute power to other lines to restore power faster.
Hardening efforts include installing larger, stronger poles that are less susceptible to damage from wind and flying debris during extreme weather events such as hurricanes.
The company uses previous performance history, asset data, vegetation coverage and predicted weather impact to determine which areas would be ideal for hardening efforts.
Since 2021, the company has hardened more than 12,000 poles on its distribution system and 4,000 on its transmission system.
Pole upgrades are just some of the many Duke Energy Florida projects underway to strengthen the electric system.
Throughout the year, the company installs stronger poles and upgrades wires, places outage-prone lines underground, trims vegetation near power lines and installs self-healing technology that can automatically detect power outages and reroute power to other lines to restore power faster.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment