Monday, June 26, 2023

Retired staff sergeant William E. Scott has been named Grand Marshall of this year's Red White and Blue Parade in Apalachicola

Retired staff sergeant William E. Scott has been named Grand Marshall of this year's Red White and Blue Parade in Apalachicola.

 

Th is will be the 19th year of the parade which will be held on July the 3rd as part of Apalachicola's Independence Eve Celebration.

 

Scott served our nation proudly for 22 years.

 

He joined the U.S. Air Force at 18 years old and served 4 years with the Air Force with a tour of duty in

Vietnam as an F4 Phantom, Crew Chief.

 

After his Air Force service, Scott returned home to Apalachicola where he joined the Florida Army National Guard.

 

When his unit was called to active-duty service in 1990, Scott served as the 710th Service Company’s

NCO.

 

Scott retired from the Florida Army National Guard in 1993 and served as the Franklin

County Veterans Service Officer for 25 years

 

You can see William Scott as he leads the Red White and Blue parade on July the 3rd in downtown Apalachicola.

 

The parade is organized by Franklin’s Promise Coalition and the Crew of the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment