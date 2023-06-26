Retired staff sergeant William E. Scott has been
named Grand Marshall of this year's Red White and Blue Parade in Apalachicola.
Th is will be the 19th year of the parade which
will be held on July the 3rd as part of Apalachicola's Independence Eve
Celebration.
Scott served our nation proudly for 22 years.
He joined the U.S. Air Force at 18 years old and
served 4 years with the Air Force with a tour of duty in
Vietnam as an F4 Phantom, Crew Chief.
After his Air Force service, Scott returned home to
Apalachicola where he joined the Florida Army National Guard.
When his unit was called to active-duty service in
1990, Scott served as the 710th Service Company’s
NCO.
Scott retired from the Florida Army National Guard
in 1993 and served as the Franklin
County Veterans Service Officer for 25 years
You can see William Scott as he leads the Red White
and Blue parade on July the 3rd in downtown Apalachicola.
The parade is organized by Franklin’s Promise
Coalition and the Crew of the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast.
