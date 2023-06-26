The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea is taking applications for fall 2023 interns.
If you are a college student or recent graduate looking for experience in the marine conservation field, The Marine Lab is currently accepting interns for fall 2023.
Interns get to explore the field of biological supply, aquarium husbandry, sea turtle rehabilitation, and marine life education.
They also get hands-on experience working with creatures of all size and shape.
Internships typically last one semester and are counted for class credit if approved by your school.
Interns are required to come in two days a week, 9am-5pm.
To sign up or learn more about the internship program, go on-line to https://gulfspecimen.org/internship/
