Franklin county Commissioners have approved the construction of a new convenience store in Eastpoint.
The board this month approved a commercial site plan for Southwest Georgia Oil Company to build a nearly 4200 square foot convenience store at 214 Highway 98 in Eastpoint.
The lot is 1.8 acres at the corner of Highway 98 and Begonia Street across from the Family Dollar Store.
The Store will be a Sunstop and will include gas pumps as well as the store.
The lot was cleared months ago and in 2018 was approved for a Marathon gas Station, but the property has since changed ownership.
