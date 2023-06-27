Today is National HIV testing day, and the Health Department in Franklin and Gulf Counties is offering free HIV testing today and tomorrow.
National HIV testing day is an annual observance highlighting the importance of HIV testing.
This year’s theme is “Take the Test and Take the Next Step,” which emphasizes that knowing your HIV status helps you choose options to stay healthy.
Studies have shown that providing antiretroviral therapy as early as possible after diagnosis improves a patient’s health, reduces transmission, and can eventually lead to undetectable HIV viral loads.
The Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties offers routine HIV testing by appointment or walk-in.
In recognition of National HIV Testing Day, they will host a free and confidential HIV testing even today from 10 till 3 at the Health Department in Apalachicola.
On Wednesday they will offer the free testing at the Health Department in Port ST. Joe from 10 till 3 and at the Twin Palms Plaza on Monument Avenue from 1 till 4.
Tuesday, June 26, 2023
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
DOH-Franklin
139 12th Street
Apalachicola, FL 32320
10:00am – 3:00pm
DOH-Gulf
2475 Garrison Ave
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
10:00am – 3:00pm
Twin Palms Plaza
210 Monument Ave
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
1:00pm – 4:00pm
