Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 & RIBBON CUTTING
Sit down to dine in the perfect Florida atmosphere at The White Marlin and Oysterette!
Enjoy stunning sunset views, tranquil boat-watching, and photo-worthy landscapes as you sip their craft cocktails, or indulge in their creative menu offerings. Their chefs select only the most pristine fish, beef, and oysters and have been recognized for their discerning – and delicious – standards.
Situated overlooking beautiful St. Joseph’s Bay, The White Marlin has extensive outdoor deck seating and frequent local live music, and thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the water from inside, the best seat in the house is any seat!
Join the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce as we officially cut the ribbon!
WHEN: Wednesday, June 28 – 5:30 pm ET
WHERE: 602 Monument Ave, Port St Joe, FL
The White Marlin and Oysterette
602 Monument Ave, Port St Joe, FL
(850) 308-0938
whitemarlinrestaurant@gmail.com
http://TheWhiteMarlin.Net/
