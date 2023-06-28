Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Forgotten Media is your One-Stop-Shop for real estate and vacation rental photography, and they are local!


They offer exterior and interior photography, as well as aerial photography, and they are FAA Part 107 certified and insured.

Forgotten Media pays high attention to the details that matter, delivering professional high-quality photos that will make your listing stand out.


Contact them for a quote today!

forgottenmedia75@gmail.com

(850) 227-4725

www.facebook.com/ForgottenMediaPhotography

www.instagram.com/forgottenmedia_photograph

Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services LLC is dedicated to providing personalized, professional and compassionate services to help lighten your burden and support you. They make this their pledge to each and every one they come in contact with. Whether they are family or friends, Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services will help you create a funeral service that celebrates your loved one’s life and the impact they had on their friends and family.

Join the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce this Friday as we welcome Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services LLC to the Gulf County business community.

 

WHEN: Friday, June 30 – 2 pm CT

WHERE: 637 W. Highway 22, Wewahitchka ,FL

 

Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services LLC

637 W. Highway 22, Wewahitchka ,FL

(850) 568-1047

www.lighthousefuneralhome.com

Sit down to dine in the perfect Florida atmosphere at The White Marlin and Oysterette!


Enjoy stunning sunset views, tranquil boat-watching, and photo-worthy landscapes as you sip their craft cocktails, or indulge in their creative menu offerings. Their chefs select only the most pristine fish, beef, and oysters and have been recognized for their discerning – and delicious – standards.


Situated overlooking beautiful St. Joseph’s Bay, The White Marlin has extensive outdoor deck seating and frequent local live music, and thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the water from inside, the best seat in the house is any seat!


Join the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce as we officially cut the ribbon!


WHEN: Wednesday, June 28 – 5:30 pm ET

WHERE: 602 Monument Ave, Port St Joe, FL

 

The White Marlin and Oysterette

602 Monument Ave, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 308-0938

whitemarlinrestaurant@gmail.com

http://TheWhiteMarlin.Net/﻿

Join us for our monthly chamber meeting. We discuss issues that affect our business community. 


﻿Grab a coffee or a cup of tea and be a part of the conversation!

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


