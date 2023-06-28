The Apalachicola Riverkeeper has kicked off its annual RiverTrek campaign.
RiverTrek is a yearly fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for the Apalachicola Riverkeeper.
It includes having 15 people kayak 106 miles down the Apalachicola River from Chattahoochee to Apalachicola over 5 days in October.
People who take part help raise money for the Riverkeeper group to help fund their outreach, education and advocacy efforts.
Last year's event raised more than 100 thousand dollars.
Fundraising began this month and the 5-day and the 106-mile trip from Chattahoochee to Apalachicola occurs October 4th through the 8th.
If you would like to learn more about the participants in this year's event or donate to the cause, go on-line to https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek/
