Wednesday, June 28, 2023

With the heat index well above 100 degrees for most of our area, it’s good to know the warning signs of heat illness

With the heat index well above 100 degrees for most of our area, it’s good to know the warning signs of heat illness.

 

Heat exhaustion is probably the most common response to overheating that can develop even days after being out in the sun.

 

Some of the warning signs of heat exhaustion include Heavy sweating, Muscle cramps and Weakness, Dizziness and even Fainting.

 

You may also notice that the skin is cool and moist and the victim's pulse rate will be fast and weak.  

 

With minor cases of heat exhaustion, the person can be treated by cooling them down with a cold shower and Cool, nonalcoholic drinks.

 

If the symptoms are severe or if the victim has heart problems or high blood pressure, he will likely need to seek medical attention.

 

If heat exhaustion is untreated, it may progress to heat stroke.

 

Those most prone to heat exhaustion are elderly people, people with high blood pressure and people working or exercising in a hot environment.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment