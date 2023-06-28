With the heat index well above 100
degrees for most of our area, it’s good to know the warning signs of heat
illness.
Heat exhaustion is probably the most common response
to overheating that can develop even days after being out in the sun.
Some of the warning signs of heat exhaustion include
Heavy sweating, Muscle cramps and Weakness, Dizziness and even Fainting.
You may also notice that the skin is cool and moist
and the victim's pulse rate will be fast and weak.
With minor cases of heat exhaustion, the person can
be treated by cooling them down with a cold shower and Cool, nonalcoholic
drinks.
If the symptoms are severe or if the victim has
heart problems or high blood pressure, he will likely need to seek medical
attention.
If heat exhaustion is untreated, it may progress to
heat stroke.
Those most prone to heat exhaustion are elderly people, people with high blood pressure and people working or exercising in a hot environment.
