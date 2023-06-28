Porch
Fest Apalach is looking for sponsors for 2023.
Porch Fest was
created during the pandemic as a way for people to get outdoors and safely
listen to live music.
Last year over 25 bands and 60 performers took over stages
and porches around Apalachicola to perform for hundreds of people.
Porchfest has become
very popular and is now an annual event raising money for local groups.
Last year, the event
raised nearly 15 thousand dollars for programs at the Apalachicola library.
This year’s event
will raise money for the Elder Care Community
Council of Franklin County.
Much of the money is
raised through corporate and private sponsorships.
Sponsorships can
range from Music Loving friends sponsors at 100 dollars to a Lafayette Stage
Sponsor at 2500.00.
Each level includes a
swag bag along with various levels of promotions.
If you would like to
make a donation, you can go on-line to https://porchfestapalach.com/
