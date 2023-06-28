The Lodge at Wakulla Springs State Park has been selected as one of the Top 25 Historic Hotels of America in Film and Television History.
The group, Historic Hotels of America, created the list.
The luxury Lodge and surrounding springs have been a favorite location for filmmakers since it opened in 1937.
The first movie filmed there was Tarzan’s Secret Treasure in 1941, starring former Olympic swimmer Johnny Weissmuller as Tarzan.
Eight more movies were shot in the area, including the Academy Award-winning short film Amphibious Fighters in 1943.
Portions of the legendary Creature from the Black Lagoon were filmed at the site in 1954, as were all of the underwater shots featured in the movie Airplane ’77.
Parts of the jet plane are still scattered around the Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park.
You can find out more about the hotel and even book a stay there on-line at https://thelodgeatwakullasprings.com/
