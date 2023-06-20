Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Franklin Counties

Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: GEOPHYSICAL EXPLORATION
Location Id: 436643
Location Name: NE PANAMA 3D GEOPHYSICAL EXPLORATION
County: Gulf
Application Number: 436643-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: NE PANAMA 3D GEOPHYSICAL EXPLORATION
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: COUNTY ROAD 67 SCRAP PH 2 & 3
Location Id: 430653
Location Name: COUNTY ROAD 67 - WOMACK CREEK BRIDGE
County: Franklin
Application Number: 430653-004

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: COUNTY ROAD 67 - WOMACK CREEK BRIDGE
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: COUNTY ROAD 67 SCRAP PH 2 & 3
Location Id: 430653
Location Name: COUNTY ROAD 67 - WOMACK CREEK BRIDGE
County: Franklin
Application Number: 430653-005

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: COUNTY ROAD 67 - WOMACK CREEK BRIDGE
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: LANTANA LOT 7
Location Id: 334458
Location Name: LOT 7 LANTANA BY THE SEA FILL FOR STRUCTURE& DRIVE WAY
County: Gulf
Application Number: 334458-004

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: LOT 7 LANTANA BY THE SEA FILL FOR STRUCTURE& DRIVE WAY
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)


