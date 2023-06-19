FWC Job Announcement: FWRI 77072019, Research Administrator I - SES (Fisheries Independent Monitoring, Eastpoint)

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
RESEARCH ADMINISTRATOR I-FWC - SES - 77072019
Date: Jun 16, 2023
Location: EASTPOINT, FL, US, 32328
Requisition No: 805199
Agency: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)
Working Title: RESEARCH ADMINISTRATOR I-FWC - SES - 77072019
Position Number: 77072019
Salary: $54,798 annually
Posting Closing Date: 07/06/2023
Open Competitive Opportunity
DIVISION: Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI)
SECTION: Marine Fisheries Research, Fisheries-Independent Monitoring program
FACILITY: FWC/FWRI Apalachicola Field Lab
This is a full-time Select Exempt Service (SES) position with benefits. No moving expenses provided.
Top candidates will be required to give a 30-minute seminar at FWRI as part of the interview process.
In addition to submitting a completed State of Florida electronic employment application and completing the Qualifying Questions, applicants must attach a cover letter and an up-to-date resume to be considered. Submitted cover letter should at a minimum explain your interest in working as the Research Administrator I and identify your most relevant skills and experience. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
This position leads the Fisheries-Independent Monitoring program’s Apalachicola Field Lab fisheries operations. Conducts all aspects of the Fisheries-Independent Monitoring program with emphasis on directing and executing statistically valid research experiments and surveys in estuarine and marine waters on various sized boats to evaluate relative fish stock abundance, age composition, movement, growth, and health.
Incumbent will be responsible for coordinating and conducting fisheries-independent sampling, supervising, hiring, and mentoring staff, and overseeing timely and accurate completion of administrative issues associated with the field lab. Duties also include statistically analyzing associated fisheries data, assisting with QA/QC protocols, writing and presenting scientific reports and/or manuscripts, assisting with the design and evaluation of sampling gear, preparing/reviewing proposals for continued and new surveys, and participating in the editorial review of scientific manuscripts.
Responsibilities also include coordinating activities with other FWC/FWRI scientists, outside investigators, and agencies to accomplish research relevant to the FWC mission, representing FWRI at meetings and conferences related to above job duties, collaborating with all programs at the field lab, as well as participating in public outreach efforts, as appropriate, and assisting with other Institute programs as required.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
A bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with major course of study in one of the physical or natural sciences or mathematics and four years of professional experience in one of the physical or natural sciences or mathematics, one year of which must have been in a supervisory capacity; or a master's degree from an accredited college or university with major course of study in one of the physical or natural sciences or mathematics and three years of professional experience as described above; or a doctorate from an accredited college or university with major course of study in one of the physical or natural sciences or mathematics and two years of professional experience as described above, one of which must have been in a supervisory capacity.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
Preference may be given to applicants with an advanced degree in one of the fisheries sciences who has managed a fisheries research program, including the supervision of scientific research staff. A successful track record in grant writing and administration and in the publication of research in peer reviewed journals is highly desired.
PREFERRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:
Knowledge of Florida juvenile and adult fish and invertebrate identification; methods and gear used for collection of fisheries samples; estuarine ecology theories and analyses; of principles of statistical design and analysis; management and supervisory practices. Skill to use various types of equipment in field research on fishes. Ability to plan, organize and prioritize work assignments; analyze complex datasets; write effective scientific manuscripts and make effective oral presentations; lead and supervise; establish and maintain effective working relationships; maintain a valid driver's license; and complete a boater safety course.
Nearest Major Market: Tallahassee
Monday, June 19, 2023
FWC Job Announcement: FWRI 77072019, Research Administrator I - SES (Fisheries Independent Monitoring, Eastpoint)
