The commercial harvest of greater amberjack in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico closed on Sunday and will remain closed until 2024.
The closure is required because the commercial fishery has surpassed its annual catch limit of just over 100 thousand pounds.
The closure is part of an effort to rebuild the greater amberjack populations which is considered overfished, which means the population size is too low and its undergoing overfishing which means too many fish being harvested.
During the closure you cannot buy or sell greater amberjack commercially unless the fish was caught and purchased by a dealer or processor before the closure took effect.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment