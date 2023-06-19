The Apalachicola Area Historical Society has selected the Oliver Sperry firm of Tallahassee to do much needed restoration work at the historic Raney House in Apalachicola.
The Raney House, which was completed in 1838, was built as a federalist house, until the columns were added in 1850 which makes it Greek Revival.
The wooden columns have been deteriorating thanks to damage from birds and some rotting, and are actually beginning to shrink a little.
The restoration work will include replacing the columns on the front of the historic building, painting the exterior, and doing selective restoration of the 28 windows along with other smaller projects.
The work is expected to begin this September.
The Historical Society was awarded a 250-thousand-dollar grant from the state of Florida in 2022 to help fund the project, and also raised over 70 thousand dollars locally.
The home is owned by the Apalachicola Historical Society and if you would like to see it for yourself, it is located at 128 Market Street in Apalachicola and open from 10 till 4 Tuesday through Saturday.
