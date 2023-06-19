Local unemployment increased between April and May.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.5 percent in May, up from 2.1 percent the month before.
126 people were out of work out of a workforce of 5002.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was still below the statewide unemployment average of 2.7 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2.3 percent in May, up from 1.9 percent the month before.
126 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.4 percent in April.
Liberty County unemployment was 2.8 percent.
