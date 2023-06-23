Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: DUKE ENERGY CRAWFORDVILLE HWY
Location Id: 436804
Location Name: CRAWFORDVILLE HWY
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 436804-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: CRAWFORDVILLE HWY
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: WINDMARK PHASE 1
Location Id: 436820
Location Name: 207 WINDMARK WAY
County: Gulf
Application Number: 436820-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 207 WINDMARK WAY
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Type II Facility Permit
Project Name: MINOR MOD, EXTEND AO SCHEDULE
Location Id: FLA016544
Location Name: Winco Utilities, Inc WWTP
County: Wakulla
Application Number: FLA016544-010
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
