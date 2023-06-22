With more people heading to local beaches
– it's important that swimmers are aware of the dangers of rip currents.
About 100 people a year are killed in
rip currents nationwide – and they present a threat along all of Florida’s
coast.
A rip current, also known as a rip tide,
happens when a sand bar breaks, causing a strong surface current that can pull
swimmers hundreds of yards off-shore.
The current doesn’t pull people down –
it pulls them away from the beach, so most deaths associated with rip currents
occur when people panic and try to swim directly toward shore against the
current.
They usually become totally exhausted
and drown.
Since rip currents are normally only
about 10 to 30 yards wide, if you find yourself caught in one, the best escape,
especially for the weak or non-swimmer, is to wade or swim sideways across the
current, parallel to the beach.
Rip currents tend to extend on average
from 50 to 200 yards offshore, so another way to make it out alive is to float
with the current out beyond the breakers where the rip current will weaken,
then swim shoreward at an angle away from it.
And remember to always check the beach
flags before you go in the water.
A red flag means there is a high chance
of strong currents and high waves.
A double red flag means the water is
closed to the public.
