Florida’s Gulf Red Snapper season officially opens today.
The season includes both a 46-day summer season and a 24-day fall season.
The Gulf red snapper summer season will run from June 16th through July 31st.
The Fall season will include all weekends in October and November, Friday through Sunday.
The 70-day season is the longest season anglers have had since the FWC started setting seasons for fishing in the Gulf state and federal waters off Florida.
This season applies to those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.
For those interested in participating in this year’s Gulf red snapper season, don’t forget that anglers fishing from private vessels must get the Gulf Reef Fish Angler designation on their license.
You can do that for free on-line at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
The season includes both a 46-day summer season and a 24-day fall season.
The Gulf red snapper summer season will run from June 16th through July 31st.
The Fall season will include all weekends in October and November, Friday through Sunday.
The 70-day season is the longest season anglers have had since the FWC started setting seasons for fishing in the Gulf state and federal waters off Florida.
This season applies to those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.
For those interested in participating in this year’s Gulf red snapper season, don’t forget that anglers fishing from private vessels must get the Gulf Reef Fish Angler designation on their license.
You can do that for free on-line at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment