FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Trixie is a
4 month old cutie who may have a little Black Mouth Cur and Chihuahua in there
somewhere. She came in with 2 littermates and all were very
underweight. She weights 14 lbs at 4 months so won't be a large dog and
should make a nice pet for some lucky someone. There's something very
satisfying about adopting a pup that has had a rough start. They have
such grateful hearts.
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call
Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society
at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at
www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
