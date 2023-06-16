Friday, June 16, 2023

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Trixie is a 4 month old cutie who may have a little Black Mouth Cur and Chihuahua in there somewhere.  She came in with 2 littermates and all were very underweight.  She weights 14 lbs at 4 months so won't be a large dog and should make a nice pet for some lucky someone.  There's something very satisfying about adopting a pup that has had a rough start.  They have such grateful hearts.

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.




