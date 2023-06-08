Franklin County has been awarded one million dollars to help
pay for the construction of a new Emergency Operations Center.
Two years ago, Franklin County
submitted the congressional funding request to Congressman Neal Dunn’s office and
received formal grant award agreement from the Florida Division of Emergency Management
this month.
The total cost of the new EOC
is expected to be around 4 million dollars, and Franklin County is now very
close to having enough money to pay for the construction of the nearly 5800 square
foot building.
A new EOC has been a top
priority for the county for a number of years.
The current EOC building is
located at the Apalachicola airport – it used to belong to the National weather
service but was converted to Emergency Management use when the weather service
moved to Tallahassee.
The aging building needs to be
replaced – it's almost 50 years old, it is too small for an Emergency Operation
Center and it's located is in a flood zone.
The
new EOC will also be located at the airport, though in a better location.
When
the new center is complete, the existing building will be used for storage and
as a bunk house.
