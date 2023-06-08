Thursday, June 8, 2023

Franklin County has been awarded one million dollars to help pay for the construction of a new Emergency Operations Center.

 

Two years ago, Franklin County submitted the congressional funding request to Congressman Neal Dunn’s office and received formal grant award agreement from the Florida Division of Emergency Management this month.

 

The total cost of the new EOC is expected to be around 4 million dollars, and Franklin County is now very close to having enough money to pay for the construction of the nearly 5800 square foot building.

 

A new EOC has been a top priority for the county for a number of years.

 

The current EOC building is located at the Apalachicola airport – it used to belong to the National weather service but was converted to Emergency Management use when the weather service moved to Tallahassee.

 

The aging building needs to be replaced – it's almost 50 years old, it is too small for an Emergency Operation Center and it's located is in a flood zone.

 

The new EOC will also be located at the airport, though in a better location.

 

When the new center is complete, the existing building will be used for storage and as a bunk house.




