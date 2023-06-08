Franklin County has officially awarded the contract to install a new fuel farm at the Apalachicola airport.
A company called MDM Services incorporated out of Lakeland was awarded the project at a cost of nearly 2 million dollars.
This project has been years in the making, and required 3 bids solicitations.
MDM was the only company to bid on the project, even though their bid came in at nearly a million dollars more than the county had to pay for the job.
Earlier this year Franklin County was awarded an additional 1.3 million dollars from Triumph Gulf Coast to pay for the construction on top of the 1 million dollars the county received for the project on 2021.
The new fuel farm will include two new 12,000-gallon tanks, an entirely new fuel system, and self-serve card reader; It will also include a back-up generator for the system.
The County began working to get a new fuel farm after Hurricane Michael hit our area in October, 2018.
After the storm. the Apalachicola Airport was the only airport able to deliver fuel for an area between Tallahassee and almost Pensacola.
