Friday, June 9, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

We invite you to be a part of cleaning up Reid Avenue on Saturday Mornings? We are looking for a crew of people that have 30 minutes to an hour to give on Saturday mornings to pick up trash/debris for one block on Reid Avenue. Ideally if we have a good response, we will be able to trade up Saturday's and/or only work ½ a block.


Starting, Saturday, June 10th.


If interested in being a small part of a bigger thing, please plan on meeting at Sweet Bunz Donuts (108 First Street) at 7am Saturday.


Port St Joe RV Resort is hosting the 1st annual Highland View Beach Clean up day. June 10th 2023 at 9 am.


All participants meet at Port St Joe RV Resort Pavillion at 9am. We will supply the trash bags, gloves and water. After the clean Port St Joe RV Resort staff will provide FREE hot dogs and/or hamburgers to all participants.


Let's band together and make Port St Joe and Gulf County the cleanest beaches on the Forgotten Coast.


Saturday, June 17 at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

10 AM – 2 PM EST

The Currys Live at The Port Inn Hall

SATURDAY, JULY 29, 2023 AT 7 PM – 10 PM

The Port Inn Hall and Port Theatre proudly welcome local favorites The Currys!


This listening event will occur at The Port Inn Hall at 309 6th Street in Port St. Joe.


Tickets will be available online and locally at The Port Inn.


VIP and General Admission are available for $25 and $40 Plus Tax.


There will be a Cash bar on site for refreshments.

PURCHASE TICKETS

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. Blues Meets Girl 7-10.

Blues Meets Girl (BMG) is the powerful duo of British Blues veteran Mr. Downchild and American singer/song writer Kasimira Vogel. The collaboration is smokin’, sexy, and laced with undeniably infectious chemistry. Their music is primarily blues or blues-influenced, but you will also hear threads of primitive rock, jazz and folk. This music will get you up, moving and feeling great!

BluesMeetsGirl.com/


Saturday – Open 5-10. Matt Law 7-10.

Singer, songwriter, luthier, playing the Blues for you.

https://www.facebook.com/mattlaw1963/


We do not have a food truck scheduled this week, but you can always bring food in and enjoy the music while eating.


Coming up:

Tuesday June 13 – Singo or Open Mic, don’t know yet.

Wednesday June 14 – Hunter Wall

Thursday June 15 – Janelle Frost

Friday June 16 – Corey Hall

Saturday June 17 – Joseph Brooks


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

﻿

Wednesday @7pm join us for the Weekly Dart Tournament

Thursday is our monthly Coed Pool Tournament @7pm

Hellooo June! Our Drink Special of the month is Sweet Tease $7

Made with Firefly Vodka, Triple Sec and Sprite with Lemon and Mint garnish.

Join us for the 7th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET in George Core Park in Port St. Joe, FL!


﻿The festival is free to attendees and will take place rain or shine.


For Vendor and Sponsor forms, please contact Jessica Swindall at sjpturtlepatrol@gmail.com


Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Email Len!

Your member benefits offer you options! Check out ChambersofFLhealthcare.com to learn more about the vast number of healthcare and ancillary benefits available to you and your team. 

Click Here for more information.



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
850-227-1223 Office
FacebookShare This Email
 
TwitterShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email
Facebook


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment