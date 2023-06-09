Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

Friday – Open 5-10. Blues Meets Girl 7-10.
Blues Meets Girl (BMG) is the powerful duo of British Blues veteran Mr. Downchild and American singer/song writer Kasimira Vogel. The collaboration is smokin’, sexy, and laced with undeniably infectious chemistry. Their music is primarily blues or blues-influenced, but you will also hear threads of primitive rock, jazz and folk. This music will get you up, moving and feeling great!
BluesMeetsGirl.com/
Saturday – Open 5-10. Matt Law 7-10.
Singer, songwriter, luthier, playing the Blues for you.
https://www.facebook.com/mattlaw1963/
We do not have a food truck scheduled this week, but you can always bring food in and enjoy the music while eating.
Coming up:
Tuesday June 13 – Singo or Open Mic, don’t know yet.
Wednesday June 14 – Hunter Wall
Thursday June 15 – Janelle Frost
Friday June 16 – Corey Hall
Saturday June 17 – Joseph Brooks
No comments:
Post a Comment