Friday, June 9, 2023

Research in coffee and hops, and more UF/IFAS news

 

For the week beginning June 5, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
NOTE: The UF/IFAS media relations team is attending a conference the week of June 12. The content below is ready for use, if this meets your needs; otherwise, please expect responses during the next week may be delayed.

 

 

 

 

 

EYE ON RESEARCH | The topic of the week is beverages, evidently.

Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.

Now brewing: Coffee research in Florida

One UF/IFAS researcher is leading projects to improve that morning cup, from how and where it grows to the genes that contribute to its flavor profile. View a video highlighting the LIFT AI project on TwitterContact >

En español: ¡Ya huele a café! Una investigación sobre la producción de café en Florida. Contacto >

As craft beer popularity keeps soaring, a Florida brewer praises UF hops research

“The Florida-grown Cascade hops are a lot of fun to work with,” said one Ocala-based brewer using the new crop grown at the UF/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center. “They present nice floral and citrus aromas." Contact >

En español: La popularidad de la cerveza artesanal sigue en aumento y un cervecero de Florida elogia la investigación de UF sobre lúpulos. Contacto >

 

 

 

 

 

 

IN OTHER NEWS | More of the latest from UF/IFAS teaching, research or Extension efforts.

Scientists see bright future as they seek savory strawberries – and high yield

For years, scientists tried to find just the right genes for strawberry flavor, and it was unlocked in 2019 when the first cultivated strawberry genome was publishedContact >

Relationships with ranchers key for new state beef cattle economics agent

Hannah Baker is the new UF/IFAS statewide specialized Extension agent for beef cattle economics, stationed at the Range Cattle Research and Education Center in Hardee County. Contact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA

Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.

Mantenimiento de rutina del agua de su pozo

Si obtiene agua potable de su propio pozo, usted es el único responsable de garantizar que esta sea segura. Por esta razón, se recomienda realizar pruebas de rutina para algunos de los contaminantes más comunes. Puede descargar un mensaje pregrabado utilizando este enlace.  Contacto >

In English: PSA: Well water routine maintenance. A downloadable, pre-recorded PSA is available hereContact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

Our blogs share knowledge: Stocking up and keeping food safe for hurricane season

Lori Johnson, UF/IFAS Extension Lake County agent, advises having a 5- to 7-day supply of food on hand for each family member. View more blogs > Contact >

Visual learning: Eating in Season infographic

June is National Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Month. Learn what produce can be found at this time of year. See more infographics > Contact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

