Franklin
county Commissioners have scheduled their budget workshops for the summer.
The
board agreed to hold its first budget workshop on Thursday, July 27th at 9 AM;
it will focus on county departments and constitutional offices.
They
board has also set aside Friday, July 28th starting at 10 AM in case they need
more time to discuss the budget.
The
budget workshops give commissioners a chance to hear from department heads to
see what major capital projects like equipment purchases that might come up
during the next budget year.
As
has been the case over the past few years, the county is asking that all budget
requests be kept to the minimum needed so that departments can operate while
still providing the same level of services.
Commissioners
are concerned that the budget process will be faced with uncertainty over the
long-term financial impacts of inflation.
The
county will also have to fund the third year of the 5 year county-wide pay plan
that took effect in 2021.
