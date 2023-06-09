Friday, June 9, 2023

Franklin county Commissioners have scheduled their budget workshops for the summer.

 

The board agreed to hold its first budget workshop on Thursday, July 27th at 9 AM; it will focus on county departments and constitutional offices.

 

They board has also set aside Friday, July 28th starting at 10 AM in case they need more time to discuss the budget.

 

The budget workshops give commissioners a chance to hear from department heads to see what major capital projects like equipment purchases that might come up during the next budget year.

 

As has been the case over the past few years, the county is asking that all budget requests be kept to the minimum needed so that departments can operate while still providing the same level of services.

 

Commissioners are concerned that the budget process will be faced with uncertainty over the long-term financial impacts of inflation.

 

The county will also have to fund the third year of the 5 year county-wide pay plan that took effect in 2021.




