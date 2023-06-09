Friday, June 9, 2023

Franklin County commissioners have awarded a bid to a company called North Florida Construction for much needed repair work at the Womack Creek culvert bridge on County Road 67

Womack Creek is in the Tate's hall State Forest, and the problem is the stone headwall allowing people to drive over the creek separated on the west side and began leaning toward the water.

 

The problem is bad enough that the county declared it an emergency last year so they could perform a short-term fix.

 

Repairs will include building new headwalls, cleaning and repairing the arch corrugated metal pipes, and adding barrier walls to replace the guardrails over the culvert.

 

The project will cost about 1.5 million dollars to complete with much of the money coming from the Florida Department of Transportation.




