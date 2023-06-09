Franklin County
commissioners have awarded a bid to a company called North Florida Construction
for much needed repair work at the Womack Creek culvert bridge on County Road
67.
Womack Creek is in the Tate's hall State Forest, and the
problem is the stone headwall allowing people to drive over the creek separated
on the west side and began leaning toward the water.
The problem is bad enough that the county declared it an
emergency last year so they could perform a short-term fix.
Repairs will include
building new headwalls, cleaning and repairing the arch corrugated metal pipes,
and adding barrier walls to replace the guardrails over the culvert.
The project will cost about 1.5 million dollars to complete
with much of the money coming from the Florida Department of Transportation.
