Friday, June 9, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews — June 8th

JUNE 8, 2023

Celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week!

Marine recreational fishing is a cherished American pastime and draws millions of anglers to support our coastal communities. Celebrate our nation's love for fishing and boating during National Fishing and Boating Week 2023.

Kicking off Summer with National Fishing and Boating Week 2023

To kick off National Fishing and Boating Week 2023, Assistant Administrator for Fisheries Janet Coit reflects on the importance of the U.S. recreational fishing community.

Podcast: Cooperative Research—Citizens and Government Working Together to Study Fisheries

Cooperative research is a team effort! But what is it exactly? It's research that involves NOAA scientists as well as recreational and/or commercial fishermen. In this episode, we explore a few different kinds of cooperative research that citizens and recreational and commercial fishermen have participated in—just in time for National Fishing and Boating Week!

Video: Pacific Islands Region—Fishing Provides More Than Just Fish

In the Pacific Islands, non-commercial fishing is a way to provide food for our families and communities, perpetuate traditions, and connect with one another.

National Fish Habitat Partnership Projects to Engage Recreational Fishing Communities and Restore Habitat

NOAA Fisheries is funding four projects in 2023 to restore habitat through the coastal National Fish Habitat Partnerships. Nearly $180,000 will support habitat restoration and angler engagement in Florida, Hawaiʻi, and Alaska.

Top 10 Activities for Saltwater Anglers This National Fishing and Boating Week

Here are some activities that can help everyone have a great National Fishing and Boating Week in 2023!

How to Safely Operate Your Vessel Around Whales

See a spout? Watch out! Large whales can be a safety hazard for recreational boaters and fishermen because they can surface unexpectedly and are hard to detect in certain weather conditions. Learn helpful tips to stay safe when sharing waters with whales in the Atlantic.

Colorful Fishing Barges Popularized Ocean Fishing on the West Coast, Leaving Legacy of Anglers

The Point Loma, Georgia, and other barges made fishing easy and fun!

Highlights

Inflation Reduction Act: A Historic Investment in America’s Climate Resilience

NOAA Fisheries will receive an unprecedented investment in strengthening the agency’s core mission to provide science-based management and conservation of the nation’s marine resources as we confront climate change. Learn more about how NOAA Fisheries will prioritize historic Inflation Reduction Act funding.

Advance Notice of Proposed Rule to Revise the Guidelines for National Standards of Magnuson-Stevens Act

NOAA Fisheries is releasing an advance notice of a proposed rule and seeking public comment on the need for potential revisions to the Guidelines for National Standards 4, 8, and 9 of the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act.

Meet Daurie Mangan-Dimuzio, Fisheries Chief Learning Officer

Daurie reflects on her career as the Fisheries Chief Learning Officer for the Human Capital Management Office, her influences, and what Pride Month means to her.

Sharpen Your Shark Facts

Celebrate 30 years of federal Atlantic shark fisheries management by taking a bite out of some fin-tastic shark facts!

Alaska

New Model Predicts Potential Effects of Prey Availability and Human Activities on Pregnant Cook Inlet Beluga Whales

Scientists have developed a new model that addresses key challenges for the recovery of endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales. The model provides insights into how prey availability and human activities may affect the health of pregnant Cook Inlet beluga whales.

Tracking Climate-Driven Shifts in Fish Populations Across International Boundaries

As ocean warming drives fish stocks beyond traditional habitats, international collaboration and innovative methods are key to predicting and adapting to ecosystem change.

Reward Available for Information About Shooting of Steller Sea Lions in Cordova

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to a civil penalty or criminal conviction in the May 2023 shooting of seven Steller sea lions. The Steller sea lions, which are protected under federal law, were killed near Cordova, Alaska, in the Copper River Delta.

Strait Connecting Pacific and Arctic Oceans Larger Than Previously Measured

First detailed maps show the size of this strait has changed in recent years.

West Coast

2023 Fisheries Art + Science Fellow Selected

The Association of Independent Colleges of Art & Design and NOAA Fisheries have announced the placement of Catherine Ross into the fourth AICAD/NOAA Fisheries Art + Science Fellowship. The fellowship provides a hands-on opportunity for a recent graduate to apply their art and design education to ecological and social concerns and address them by connecting communities around challenging resource issues.

2023 CalCOFI Winter Survey

The 2023 CalCOFI Winter cruise sailed aboard NOAA ship Reuben Lasker from January 6 to 26, 2023, to survey the distributions and abundances of pelagic fish stocks, their prey, and their living and non-living environments in the California Current.

2023 CalCOFI Spring Survey

The 2023 CalCOFI Spring cruise sailed aboard NOAA ship Bell M. Shimada from March 25 through April 26, 2023, to survey the distributions and abundances of pelagic fish stocks, their prey, and their living and non-living environments in the California Current.

Pacific Islands

Photos: NOAA and Partners Successfully Relocated and Released Monk Seal Pup at New Home

Reward Available for Information About Death of Juvenile Hawaiian Monk Seal at ʻŌhikilolo

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to a civil penalty or criminal conviction in the March 2023 death of juvenile Hawaiian monk seal RQ76 or Malama. The monk seal, which is protected under federal law, was found dead at ʻŌhikilolo, between Keaʻau Beach Park and Mākua Valley, on Oʻahu.

Southeast

ESA Turns 50: A Conversation in Sawfish Conservation

Smalltooth sawfish are an endangered species found in the southeast United States, primarily in Florida. Twenty years ago this species was listed under the Endangered Species Act. Sawfish experts met in the Everglades in Florida to celebrate the species, assess new information, evaluate the success of conservation efforts to date, and conduct fieldwork.

NOAA Enforcement Uncovers Multiple Illegal Seafood Export Operations

Two recent investigations into illegally labeled and exported lobster led to criminal charges. These cases were prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Meet Stock Assessment Scientist Lisa Ailloud

As part of the Faces of the Southeast Fisheries Science Center series, meet Dr. Lisa Ailloud.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

River Herring Are Using Habitat Reopened by Bloede Dam Removal

In the years since NOAA and partners removed Bloede Dam from the Patapsco River, scientists have found evidence of alewife and blueback herring using the reopened habitat on the river.

Fisheries Recommends Project Awards Through Monkfish Research Program

NOAA Fisheries has recommended two monkfish projects to receive awards through the 2023-2024 Monkfish Research Set-Aside Program. The selected projects will investigate monkfish research priorities developed by the New England and Mid-Atlantic fishery management councils. NOAA Fisheries expects the awards to generate approximately $300,000 to fund the research projects.

Upcoming Deadlines

July 3: Comments due for draft Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Essential Fish Habitat 5-Year Review

July 6: Comments due for Petition to Establish Vessel Speed Measures to Protect Rice’s Whale

July 10: Comments due for Incidental Take Authorization: Park City Wind, LLC Construction of the New England Wind Offshore Wind Project off of Massachusetts

July 19: Applications due for USDA's Indigenous Animals Harvesting and Meat Processing Grant Program

July 24: Pre-proposals due for FY 2024 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Notice of Funding Opportunity

August 18: Grant applications due for Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Program

September 12: Comments due for Proposed Rulemaking to Revise the Guidelines for National Standards 4, 8, and 9

View more news and announcements

Upcoming Events

June 8–13: North Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

June 12: Webinar on Proposed Rulemaking to Revise the Guidelines for National Standards 4, 8, and 9

June 12–16: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

June 15: Informational webinar on FY 2024 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Notice of Funding Opportunity

June 20–27: Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

June 21–22: Mid-Atlantic Climate Change Education Conference

June 26–29: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

June 27–29: New England Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

View more events

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 



