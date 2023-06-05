Monday, June 5, 2023

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK


 


Ulysses is an 18 Mo old Lab/Coonhound and just the sweetest guy. He loves people and belly rubs and we were told he would do great with kids. This big baby is a happy and loving dog looking for his forever home.

 

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.




