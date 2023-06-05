FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Ulysses is an 18 Mo old Lab/Coonhound and just the sweetest
guy. He loves people and belly rubs and we were told he would do great with
kids. This big baby is a happy and loving dog looking for his forever home.
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call
Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society
at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at
www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
