Franklin County has approved a 6-month extension for a Highway Beautification project to clean up portions of Highway 98 through Eastpoint.
Last year, the county received a Department of Transportation grant for 57,500 dollars to enhance the gateway signage entering Eastpoint and for landscaping at the intersection of Patton drive and Highway 98.
The Project is being headed by the Eastpoint Civic Association, which was formed to help revitalize Eastpoint, particularly the commercial area along Highway 98.
The Eastpoint Civic Club is managing the day to day needs of the project and are partnering with the County on the landscape plans and other state requirements.
Since the contract is with Franklin County and Department of Transportation, the County is responsible for advertising for bids, accounting, invoicing and reporting.
With the 6-month extension, the end date for the project is now December 31st, 2023.
Last year, the county received a Department of Transportation grant for 57,500 dollars to enhance the gateway signage entering Eastpoint and for landscaping at the intersection of Patton drive and Highway 98.
The Project is being headed by the Eastpoint Civic Association, which was formed to help revitalize Eastpoint, particularly the commercial area along Highway 98.
The Eastpoint Civic Club is managing the day to day needs of the project and are partnering with the County on the landscape plans and other state requirements.
Since the contract is with Franklin County and Department of Transportation, the County is responsible for advertising for bids, accounting, invoicing and reporting.
With the 6-month extension, the end date for the project is now December 31st, 2023.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment