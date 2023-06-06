Hunters have until June 15th to apply for a permit to hunt Sambar deer on St. Vincent Island.
The reddish-brown deer, which are actually in the elk family, are native to Southeast Asia and were introduced on the island in 1908.
They can measure 6 feet tall at the shoulder and weigh more than 700 pounds.
Hunting this year will be allowed between November 16th and the 18th.
Only 200 permits will be issued.
The cost is 5 dollars to apply – the permit costs 37.50 dollars.
You can apply on-line at gooutdoorsflorida.com, at any license agent, or at the tax collector’s office.
The FWC issues the permits through a random drawing.
