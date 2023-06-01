Thursday, June 1, 2023

Franklin County will auction off surplus equipment and vehicles this Saturday

The county is working with a company called the Florida Auction Network.

 

The auction will have items from the Franklin County Emergency Management office as well as the road camp, parks and recreation, library and solid waste.

 

The county is now working to compile a list of surplus equipment and vehicles that will be auctioned off next month.

 

The auctioned items will include unneeded computer equipment, as well as vehicles and even the old theater seats out of Chapman Auditorium which are being replaced by the Panhandle Players.

 

Some of the items include a number of trucks, including a mack dump truck, a few mowers and some trailers.

 

There will also be over 19 thousand brick pavers from the Island View Park that was damaged during hurricane Michael.

 

You will be able to see the auction items at an auction preview of Friday, June the 2nd from noon to 5 at the Franklin County Road Camp on Highway 65.

 

The auction will begin at 9 AM on Saturday.

 

A similar auction held last year raised over 70 thousand dollars for Franklin County and its various departments.

 

 

 

 



