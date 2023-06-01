Franklin County will auction off surplus equipment and
vehicles this Saturday.
The county is working with a company called the Florida
Auction Network.
The auction will have items from the Franklin County Emergency
Management office as well as the road camp, parks and recreation, library and
solid waste.
The county is now working to compile a list of surplus
equipment and vehicles that will be auctioned off next month.
The auctioned items will include unneeded computer equipment,
as well as vehicles and even the old theater seats out of Chapman Auditorium
which are being replaced by the Panhandle Players.
Some of the items include a number of trucks, including a mack
dump truck, a few mowers and some trailers.
There will also be over 19 thousand brick pavers from the Island
View Park that was damaged during hurricane Michael.
You will be able to see the auction items at an auction
preview of Friday, June the 2nd from noon to 5 at the Franklin
County Road Camp on Highway 65.
The auction will begin at 9 AM on Saturday.
A similar auction held last year raised over 70 thousand
dollars for Franklin County and its various departments.
