Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

First Friday Sip & Shop will be June 2, from 5-7pm ET for adult beverages, light hors d'oeuvres while finding great deals and good times on Reid Avenue at participating businesses!

We look forward to seeing you there! 

Saturday, June 3 at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

10 AM – 2 PM EST

Join us for our monthly chamber meeting. We discuss issues that affect our business community. Grab a coffee or a cup of tea and be a part of the conversation!

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

06/02 Friday - Live Music with Baby Gray 7-10PM

06/03 Saturday - Music with Otha Allen 7-10PM

06/04 Sunday - We are OPEN at Noon!

Friday June 2 – Zack McFarland

Saturday June 3 – Josh Roney

8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

Wednesday @7pm join us for the Weekly Dart Tournament

Thursday is our monthly Coed Pool Tournament @7pm

Hellooo June! Our Drink Special of the month is Sweet Tease $7

Made with Firefly Vodka, Triple Sec and Sprite with Lemon and Mint garnish.

Join us for the 7th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET in George Core Park in Port St. Joe, FL!


﻿The festival is free to attendees and will take place rain or shine.


For Vendor and Sponsor forms, please contact Jessica Swindall at sjpturtlepatrol@gmail.com


Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Your member benefits offer you options! Check out ChambersofFLhealthcare.com to learn more about the vast number of healthcare and ancillary benefits available to you and your team. 

