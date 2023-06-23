Friday, June 23, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

Saturday, July 1 at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

10 AM – 2 PM EST

1st Annual Mill Social Liberty Games!! July 1st, 2-6pm!

Traditional field day games such as 3 legged race, balloon toss etc. There will be a prize for BEST DRESSED PATRIOTIC OUTFIT!


Drink specials and hotdogs! This is an event you don’t want to miss!!

Join us for the 7th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET in George Core Park in Port St. Joe, FL!


﻿The festival is free to attendees and will take place rain or shine.


For Vendor and Sponsor forms, please contact Jessica Swindall at sjpturtlepatrol@gmail.com


Join us for our monthly chamber meeting. We discuss issues that affect our business community. 


﻿Grab a coffee or a cup of tea and be a part of the conversation!

The Currys Live at The Port Inn Hall

SATURDAY, JULY 29, 2023 AT 7 PM – 10 PM

The Port Inn Hall and Port Theatre proudly welcome local favorites The Currys!


This listening event will occur at The Port Inn Hall at 309 6th Street in Port St. Joe.


Tickets will be available online and locally at The Port Inn.


VIP and General Admission are available for $25 and $40 Plus Tax.


There will be a Cash bar on site for refreshments.

PURCHASE TICKETS

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. Norm Hunt 7-10.

Norm has been entertaining audiences with his music for 25 years. His musical approach has been described as soulful folk rock and his set lists include original music he has recorded.

https://www.facebook.com/normhuntmusic


Saturday – Open 5-10. Smolderin’ Embers 7-10.

The Pub’s “House Band” playing Classic Rock.

/www.facebook.com/SmolderinEmbers


Rudy G’s Food Truck at the Pub Wed-Sat offering home cooked Mexican food with a twist! Tacos, fiesta bowls , chimichangas ,chips and queso, plus burgers and fries!

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070427607158

Coming up:

Tuesday June 27 – Open Mic with NY Dave

Wednesday June 28 – Evan Barber

Thursday June 29 – Eric Turner

Friday June 30 – Zach Lambert


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

Wednesday @7pm join us for the Weekly Dart Tournament

Thursday is our monthly Coed Pool Tournament @7pm

Hellooo June! Our Drink Special of the month is Sweet Tease $7

Made with Firefly Vodka, Triple Sec and Sprite with Lemon and Mint garnish.

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Email Len!

Your member benefits offer you options! Check out ChambersofFLhealthcare.com to learn more about the vast number of healthcare and ancillary benefits available to you and your team. 

Click Here for more information.



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 321B Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456


