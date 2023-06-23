Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

Friday – Open 5-10. Norm Hunt 7-10.
Norm has been entertaining audiences with his music for 25 years. His musical approach has been described as soulful folk rock and his set lists include original music he has recorded.
https://www.facebook.com/normhuntmusic
Saturday – Open 5-10. Smolderin’ Embers 7-10.
The Pub’s “House Band” playing Classic Rock.
/www.facebook.com/SmolderinEmbers
Rudy G’s Food Truck at the Pub Wed-Sat offering home cooked Mexican food with a twist! Tacos, fiesta bowls , chimichangas ,chips and queso, plus burgers and fries!
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070427607158
Coming up:
Tuesday June 27 – Open Mic with NY Dave
Wednesday June 28 – Evan Barber
Thursday June 29 – Eric Turner
Friday June 30 – Zach Lambert
