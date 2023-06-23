Friday, June 23, 2023

Summer generally means higher electric use and often higher energy bills, but there are ways to bring your costs down

Duke Energy is encouraging customers to take advantage of the Home Energy Improvement rebates program to enhance their home’s energy efficiency and lower their bill.

 

Through the program, eligible customers can complete a free Home Energy Check online, where they will receive a report detailing their home’s past and current energy usage, as well as expert recommendations for improvements that will increase their home’s efficiency.

 

After the customer completes a free Home Energy Check and makes the recommended home improvements, they could qualify for a number of incentives or rebate offers.

 

Those include up to 800 dollars to upgrade the insulation in your attic, up to 50 percent off the cost of a duct test and up to 200 dollars for duct repairs.

 

You could also get up to 300 dollars in rebate incentives for a high efficiency HVAC replacement and up to 400 dollars in rebate incentives for replacing your old windows with energy efficient ones.

 

The Home Energy Check program is open to all residential customers (who have not had a Home Energy Check within the past two years), including those who rent their home or live in an apartment.

 

duke-energy.com/HEC




