Summer generally means higher electric use and often higher energy
bills, but there are ways to bring your costs down.
Duke
Energy is encouraging customers to take advantage of the Home Energy Improvement rebates program to enhance
their home’s energy efficiency and lower their bill.
Through
the program, eligible customers can complete a free Home Energy Check online, where they will receive
a report detailing their home’s past and current energy usage, as well as
expert recommendations for improvements that will increase their home’s
efficiency.
After
the customer completes a free Home Energy Check and makes the recommended home
improvements, they could qualify for a number of incentives or rebate offers.
Those
include up to 800 dollars to upgrade the insulation in your attic, up to 50
percent off the cost of a duct test and up to 200 dollars for duct repairs.
You
could also get up to 300 dollars in rebate incentives for a high efficiency HVAC
replacement and up to 400 dollars in rebate incentives for replacing your old
windows with energy efficient ones.
The
Home Energy Check program is open to all residential customers (who have not
had a Home Energy Check within the past two years), including those who rent
their home or live in an apartment.
No comments:
Post a Comment