Gulf Coast State College has announced the students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists for Gulf and Franklin County students for the Spring 2023 semester.
The President’s Honor List includes all full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00.
The Dean’s List is awarded to students who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the President’s Honor List are: Salma Guemmaz, Genesis Jones, Ashton Lakey, David Marks, Lauren Martina, Jeffrey Payne II, Hester Peck, London Scarabin, Kadin Swiney,and Sara Whitfield.
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the Dean’s List are: Cole Bracken, Laura Hill, Jessica Hoo-ver, Sarah Metcalf, Sydni Nichols, Sarah Thompson, and Melissa Young.
