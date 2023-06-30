If you are traveling over the 4th of
July holiday – remember many other Floridians will be traveling too so please
drive carefully.
That means buckle up, put down your
phone, and don't drink and drive.
The Fourth of July holiday is the
second deadliest holiday for drunk driving accidents, just behind New Year’s
Eve.
The Fourth of July is also one of
the busiest travel holidays of the year and the Highway
patrol says their officers will be out in force during the heavily traveled
holiday weekend.
Officers generally assigned to desk jobs will
be put on the road over the holiday, looking for impaired driving, safety belt
use and child restraint violations, as well as aggressive driving, speeding,
and other hazardous moving violations.
The Highway patrol is also asking for help from
the public in keeping the weekend as safe as possible.
Motorists can report impaired, aggressive, or
dangerous drivers by calling *FHP (*347) from a cellular phone.
