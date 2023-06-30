Florida residents will be able to legally use fireworks this 4th of July, at least in certain areas.
A Florida law enacted in 2020 allows fireworks to be used legally on New Year’s Day, July 4th and on New Year’s Eve.
The law is a change from past restrictions on the selling and use of fireworks, which were illegal in Florida unless they were being used to frighten birds that were near fish hatcheries or specific agriculture sites in the state.
But remember that all fireworks and pyrotechnic devices are prohibited on all national forest lands, including the Apalachicola National Forest.
A Florida law enacted in 2020 allows fireworks to be used legally on New Year’s Day, July 4th and on New Year’s Eve.
The law is a change from past restrictions on the selling and use of fireworks, which were illegal in Florida unless they were being used to frighten birds that were near fish hatcheries or specific agriculture sites in the state.
But remember that all fireworks and pyrotechnic devices are prohibited on all national forest lands, including the Apalachicola National Forest.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment