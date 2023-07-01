FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute June Research Updates

Chronic Wasting Disease Confirmed in Florida
FWC has confirmed that a road-killed 4.5 year-old female white-tailed deer in Holmes County sampled during routine surveillance activities has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). It is the first known case of CWD in Florida. CWD is a contagious disease of the brain and central nervous system that is always fatal to deer. The FWC and its agency partners take CWD very seriously and have implemented a comprehensive response plan with the goal of containing the disease within the area it was detected. As part of the plan, the FWC will collect samples from specific established zones to further assess the spread of the disease. The results from this initial sampling effort will inform resource managers so they can react with appropriate management strategies.
FWC, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and partners will be holding a public meeting on July 6th in Bonifay, FL concerning CWD. More information can be found on our website.
Western Dry Rocks Research: Underwater Camera Arrays
FWRI researchers have built specialized underwater cameras that can be deployed for weeks at a time at specific known spawning locations at Western Dry Rocks in the Keys. These cameras have an extended battery life which allows them to capture multiple weeks of video when divers are not present. These underwater arrays will help researchers capture behaviors associated with spawning aggregations, document timing of spawning events, and quantify numbers of fish associated with these aggregations. Check out the video, along with other videos on Keys research, on our YouTube channel.
Sea Turtle Nesting Update
The 2023 sea turtle nesting season in Florida is in full swing! Each year, our Sea Turtle Nesting Team helps lead an incredible effort to monitor sea turtle nesting throughout the state to collect valuable data on species that routinely nest on Florida’s beaches. The preliminary statewide totals as of May 31st are: 35,495 loggerheads nests (25,445 in 2022); 2,086 green turtle nests (167 in 2022); 1,194 leatherback nests (1,434 in 2022); 10 Kemp’s ridleys (7 in 2022). Thanks to all the FWRI partners involved in an outstanding community science effort to document sea turtle nesting activity statewide! Learn more about sea turtle monitoring on our website.
Give 'Em Some Space!
If you're heading to the beach this holiday weekend, make sure you give plenty of space to resting shorebirds and nesting sea turtles. Give nesting sea turtles at least 50 feet of space or more to avoid causing them to leave before they complete the nesting process. Beach-nesting birds benefit most from at least 300 feet of space to avoid causing them to fly away from their nests and chicks. Steer clear of posted areas and keep the pups at home or on a short leash – even well-behaved dogs can scare shorebirds. Also, fill any holes you dig in the sand back up to prevent sea turtles and non-flighted birds from getting stuck. Leave the fireworks to the pros and don’t light personal fireworks at the beach. The loud sounds and bright lights from fireworks can disorient and disrupt nesting (and hatching) sea turtles and shorebirds.
