Mosquito-borne illness, save now on hurricane prep, and more UF/IFAS news

 

TIMELY NEWS | Health officials in Sarasota and Manatee counties issued a mosquito-borne illness warning this week after a confirmed case of malaria. Experts at UF/IFAS Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory study and can address this and other mosquito-borne diseases. 

As we enter hurricane season and regular summer rains, it's also important to remember standing water can promote mosquito breeding.

RECENTLY UPDATED | Hurricane season has officially begun.

Find Your Frugal: Five tips to help you save on hurricane preparedness expenses

Take advantage of the current two-week sales tax holiday on hurricane preparedness supplies, running until June 9. A second sales tax holiday on the supplies is set for Aug. 26-Sept. 8. Contact >

En español: Serie de ahorro para el consumidor: cinco consejos para ahorrar en la compra de suministros para huracanes. Contacto >

 

 

 

 

 

 


RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS | The most recent studies from UF/IFAS scientists.

Study advances understanding of lethal bronzing of palm trees

Lethal bronzing is a bacterial disease that kills more than 20 species of palm trees and has been devastating the Florida green industries for nearly two decades. A new study identified a key chemical associated with infected palm trees. Contact >

En español: Un estudio de UF/IFAS conduce a avances sin precedentes en la comprensión de la enfermedad del bronceado letal en las palmeras. Contacto >

Study: Human interaction may reduce calves' stress during important life stage

For most calves, the weaning period is very stressful, and many start to exhibit abnormal oral behaviors like sucking on pen fixtures or other calves. Human presence, researchers noted, calmed the calves in a new studyContact > 

Watch this story: youtu.be/PPJaypxRs1YB-roll and interview footage are also available for download.

UV light, predatory mites combo helps manage strawberry pest, with a caveat

Gulf Coast Research and Education Center entomologists found that the same UV doses that kill most spider mite eggs also kill almost 90% of predatory mite eggs. The key is to use UV lights, then release adult predatory mites. Contact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

Our blogs share knowledge: Got chinch bugs?

The chinch bug is a small pest that feeds on stressed lawns, says Calvin Gardner, UF/IFAS Extension Orange County agent. He shares what to look for before diagnosing your turfgrass troubles as chinch bug-created. View more blogs > Contact >

Visual learning: Boat smarts infographic

Many Floridians are about to hit the water again this summer. Stay safe with these tips for boaters. See more infographics > Contact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

