The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially started on June the 1st and the Florida Attorney General's office has released a useful hurricane survival guide that you can see on-line.
The guide is a comprehensive resource with information about major storm events, preparing property for a hurricane strike and avoiding scams that may arise immediately before, during and in the aftermath of a storm.
The guide is full of information to help Floridians get ready for a potential storm strike and keep away from pitfalls that may emerge in the wake of a disaster—including tips for avoiding price gouging, contracting scams and other forms of fraud.
The guide also includes a full supply list and other important preparation tips.
You can download the just-released 2023 Hurricane Preparedness Guide for free at www.MyFloridaLegal.com.
https://www.myfloridalegal.com/sites/default/files/2023-05/2023-hurricane-preparedness-guide-.pdf
