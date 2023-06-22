Our local baseball and softball
teams have had a very successful season and are now getting ready to represent
Franklin County in upcoming state tournaments.
The
Franklin County Boys Baseball divisions excelled in the District Tournament in
Wewa.
The
AA and AAA teams went undefeated in the district tourney and are now preparing
for state, which will be held the June 30th weekend.
The
AA team will be in Marianna and AAA will be in Avon Park.
The
Ozone team is also preparing for state in Avon Park representing the 12U in our
District.
The
Franklin County Girls Softball divisions also excelled during their District
Tournament in Marianna.
The
Darlings and Angels went undefeated and they are now preparing for state in
West Pasco.
The
Belles will also be in West Pasco for the state tournament.
Travelling
to the state tournaments are not cheap, so any donations to the teams is
greatly appreciated.
If
you have a business and would like to donate to any of these teams, please
remember this could be a tax write-off for you.
To
make a donation, message the Eastpoint Dixie Youth on Facebook or call 850-559-3015.
https://www.facebook.com/eastpointdixieyouth
