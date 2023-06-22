Thursday, June 22, 2023

Our local baseball and softball teams have had a very successful season and are now getting ready to represent Franklin County in upcoming state tournaments

The Franklin County Boys Baseball divisions excelled in the District Tournament in Wewa.

 

The AA and AAA teams went undefeated in the district tourney and are now preparing for state, which will be held the June 30th weekend.

 

The AA team will be in Marianna and AAA will be in Avon Park.

 

The Ozone team is also preparing for state in Avon Park representing the 12U in our District.

 

The Franklin County Girls Softball divisions also excelled during their District Tournament in Marianna.

 

The Darlings and Angels went undefeated and they are now preparing for state in West Pasco.

 

The Belles will also be in West Pasco for the state tournament.

 

Travelling to the state tournaments are not cheap, so any donations to the teams is greatly appreciated.

 

If you have a business and would like to donate to any of these teams, please remember this could be a tax write-off for you.

 

To make a donation, message the Eastpoint Dixie Youth on Facebook or call 850-559-3015.

 

https://www.facebook.com/eastpointdixieyouth



