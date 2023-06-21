Wakulla County Animal Shelter Maintains No-Kill Status

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla – The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Animal Services Department is proud to announce that Wakulla County has reached the status of being a no-kill community for animals in need. With an exceptional save rate of 90% or higher in our shelter, Wakulla County has demonstrated its commitment to the well-being and protection of our beloved animal companions.
“This accomplishment reflects the dedicated efforts of our community, animal welfare organizations, volunteers, and citizens who have all contributed to this remarkable achievement,” said Director of Animal Services Bonnie Staubitz, “Through a collaborative approach and shared commitment, we have transformed our shelters into safe havens for animals, ensuring they receive the care, love, and support they deserve.”
Wakulla County would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to the following key initiatives that have contributed to this success:
Enhanced Adoption Programs: We have expanded our adoption programs, making it easier for individuals and families to find their perfect furry companions. Through comprehensive adoption services, we have successfully placed animals in loving homes, reducing the need for euthanasia.
Spay and Neuter Campaigns: We have actively promoted and supported spaying and neutering services within our community, helping to control pet overpopulation and prevent unwanted litters.
Community Engagement and Education: We have worked to educate our community about responsible pet ownership, animal welfare, and the benefits of adopting shelter animals. By fostering a culture of compassion and awareness, we have encouraged a greater understanding of the importance of caring for animals.
Partnerships with Animal Rescue Organizations: We have established strong partnerships with local and regional animal rescue organizations, collaborating to save more lives and provide necessary resources and expertise to our shelters.
While we celebrate this significant milestone, our commitment to animal welfare does not end here. The Wakulla County Animal Services Department remains dedicated to maintaining a no-kill status and striving for continuous improvement. We will continue to explore innovative approaches, implement best practices, and adapt our strategies to ensure the highest quality of care for our animal residents.
We encourage all residents and visitors of Wakulla County to join us in celebrating this momentous achievement and to consider adopting a shelter pet. Together, we can make a positive impact and create a community where every animal has the chance to live a fulfilling and happy life.
Wakulla County Animal Shelter Maintains No-Kill Status
