Now that Chronic Wasting Disease has been confirmed in a deer carcass in Holmes County, the state has implemented management actions and an executive order to protect against the possible spread of the disease.
Chronic wasting disease is a contagious, neurological disease that is always fatal in deer but does not seem to affect people.
Signs of the disease can include extreme weight loss and abnormal behaviors such as listlessness, lowering of the head, inattentiveness toward people, walking in circles, staggering and standing with a wide stance.
The FWC has now increased Chronic Wasting Disease monitoring and surveillance in the area is prioritizing CWD testing from all samples collected from Holmes County.
An executive order signed by the FWC on June 19th, creates the establishment of a Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone centered around the location of the positive sample.
The CWD Management Zone includes the portions of Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties north of Interstate 10, east of State Road 81 and west of U.S. Highway 231.
The executive order also prohibits exporting deer carcasses and high-risk carcass parts originating from the CWD Management Zone, prohibits baiting or feeding deer within the CWD Management Zone and prohibits rehabilitating or releasing injured or orphaned white-tailed deer originating within the CWD Management Zone.
The FWC is asking anyone who sees a sick, abnormally thin deer or finds a deer dead from unknown causes to call the CWD hotline, 866-CWD-WATCH (866-293-9282) and report the animal’s location.
