Franklin County received money in the newest state budget to
help build a new Emergency Operations Center.
The county has been seeking money for years for the project,
and this year were able to get about 2.6 million dollars from the state.
Earlier this month they were also awarded one million dollars
through a congressional funding request.
.
The total cost of the new EOC
is expected to be over 4 million dollars, and Franklin County is now very close
to having enough money to pay for the construction of the nearly 5800 square
foot building.
A new EOC has been a top
priority for the county for a number of years.
The current EOC building is
located at the Apalachicola airport – it used to belong to the National weather
service but was converted to Emergency Management use when the weather service
moved to Tallahassee.
The aging building needs to be
replaced – it's almost 50 years old, it is too small for an Emergency Operation
Center and it's located is in a flood zone.
The
new EOC will also be located at the airport, though in a better location.
When
the new center is complete, the existing building will be used for storage and
as a bunk house.
No comments:
Post a Comment