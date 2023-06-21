Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Franklin County received money in the newest state budget to help build a new Emergency Operations Center

The county has been seeking money for years for the project, and this year were able to get about 2.6 million dollars from the state.

 

Earlier this month they were also awarded one million dollars through a congressional funding request.

The total cost of the new EOC is expected to be over 4 million dollars, and Franklin County is now very close to having enough money to pay for the construction of the nearly 5800 square foot building.

 

A new EOC has been a top priority for the county for a number of years.

 

The current EOC building is located at the Apalachicola airport – it used to belong to the National weather service but was converted to Emergency Management use when the weather service moved to Tallahassee.

 

The aging building needs to be replaced – it's almost 50 years old, it is too small for an Emergency Operation Center and it's located is in a flood zone.

 

The new EOC will also be located at the airport, though in a better location.

 

When the new center is complete, the existing building will be used for storage and as a bunk house.




