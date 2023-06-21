A surplus property Auction held this month raised over 100
thousand dollars for Franklin County and its various departments.
The auction was held by auctioneer Florida Auction Network at
the Franklin County Road Department, and included county equipment like trucks
and tractors, lawnmowers and office supplies.
The auction was well-attended.
The sales proceeds were distributed to county departments
with the road department getting over 54 thousand dollars.
The solid waste department will get over 23 thousand dollars and
Parks & Recreation received nearly 11 thousand dollars.
About 9000 dollars will go to the health care trust fund, with
the rest going to the library and the county’s general fund.
