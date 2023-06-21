Franklin County will be writing a few checks to help local youth teams go to tournaments outside the county.
Franklin County has a policy to provide 2500 dollars to local teams that are competing in state competitions and 5000 dollars for out-of-state competitions.
At this time, there are 5, possible 6, baseball and softball teams that have earned a place in state tournaments between July the 4th and July the 8th.
The teams include girls’ softball teams the Darlings, the belles and possibly the angels as well the boys’ baseball teams, ozone, double-a and triple-a.
Each team will get 2500 dollars from the county to help pay for travel and rooms.
Franklin County has a policy to provide 2500 dollars to local teams that are competing in state competitions and 5000 dollars for out-of-state competitions.
At this time, there are 5, possible 6, baseball and softball teams that have earned a place in state tournaments between July the 4th and July the 8th.
The teams include girls’ softball teams the Darlings, the belles and possibly the angels as well the boys’ baseball teams, ozone, double-a and triple-a.
Each team will get 2500 dollars from the county to help pay for travel and rooms.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment